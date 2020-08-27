Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Goa’s health services director tests positive for Covid; state’s tally over 15,000

Goa’s health services director tests positive for Covid; state’s tally over 15,000

The official from Goa’s health department said that Dr Jose DSa was hospitalised on Wednesday after he complained of cough and fever and later tested positive for Covid-19.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 14:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

According to the union health ministry’s dashboard, Goa has till now registered over 15,000 Covid-19 cases. (Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)

An official from Goa’s health department on Thursday said the state’s health services director Dr Jose DSa tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease and has been admitted at a private hospital near the capital city of Panaji.

The official said DSa was hospitalised on Wednesday after he complained of cough and fever and later tested positive for Covid-19 adding that his condition is stable.

According to the union health ministry’s dashboard, Goa has registered over 15,000 Covid-19 cases till now. The total cases include 11,511 discharges, 165 deaths and 3,351 active cases.

The state government has been under pressure from opposition parties over its handling of the Covid-19 situation. Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat questioned the government’s readiness to tackle the crisis after DSa got admitted in a private hospital and not in a state-run facility.



On the other hand, Goa’s health authorities have defended their approach of dealing with the pandemic by saying that the overall fatality rate is less than one per cent and majority of the patients who were at a critical stage have been cured.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday logged its highest-ever spike of 75,760 new Covid-19 cases. The overall tally is now over 3.31 million and the death toll stands at 60,000 while the recovery rate is over 76 per cent.

(with inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Decision on reopening gyms, places of worship likely in September first week: Sanjay Raut
Aug 27, 2020 15:08 IST
When Preity-SRK recreated Hollywood film Pretty Woman’s poster
Aug 27, 2020 15:09 IST
Rhea reveals how she felt after leaving Sushant’s house on June 8
Aug 27, 2020 15:11 IST
Carbon emissions for 2020 to come down by 8% due to lockdown: Environment ministry
Aug 27, 2020 15:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.