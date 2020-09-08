Goa’s popular beach shacks will likely be missing this season

Foreign tourists are dependable customers for many shack operators as they patronise the shacks for the entire duration of their stay which can last a few months. (Unsplash)

Goa’s famed beach shacks are likely to give this year’s tourism season a miss with shack owners saying that the likely absence of foreign tourists will be a huge dent in their business, making it an unprofitable exercise.

“Around 79-80% shack owners have told us that they will not be setting up shacks this year. Many have suffered losses last year owing to the truncated season and with numbers expected to be low this year as well, many will opt to give this year a pass,” John Lobo, the General Secretary of Shack Owners Welfare Society, said.

“Adding to the uncertainty is the likely absence of foreign tourists who it is very unlikely will choose to travel to India given our numbers so far and the Covid situation,” Lobo added.

Foreign tourists are dependable customers for many shack operators as they patronise the shacks for the entire duration of their stay which can last a few months. Tourists from within India, on the other hand, spend on average 3-7 days in Goa.

The seasonal shacks that are set up on the sand once the monsoons subside and are in place until the following summer are a huge draw for tourists.

The season this year is likely to be dominated by domestic tourists, who now face no barriers for entry, with the state government lifting all restrictions on the movement of people.

“Some shacks along the most popular and crowded beaches will reopen,” Lobo said.

The first weekend of September saw tourists mainly from the neighbouring state of Maharashtra and Karnataka make a beeline for Goa after it was announced that mandatory Covid-19 test upon arrival and the need to pre-book a hotel would no longer be applicable.

“The tourists have begun to come in greater numbers and hotel occupancy which was below 5% for most hotels has now marginally increased to 15%. These are encouraging signs and will prompt more businesses to reopen,” Nilesh Shah, president of the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, said.

Many tourists on long term visas have chosen to stay back in Goa than travel during the pandemic back to their native countries.

Tourism stakeholders have also begun to worry that it is only the low-spending tourists and not the high spending tourists who will make the trip, offering businesses little chance to break even.