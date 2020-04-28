Goa techie launches tool that helps people find jobs amid Covid-19 outbreak

Panaji: A Goa-based tech developer, Prajyot Mainkar, has launched a basic online editable tool to help people find jobs, including work from home, amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, as recession, reminiscent of the 1930s Great Depression, threatens to roil the global economy.

The web-based tool has struck a chord with job seekers, as over 600 people have registered since it was launched on March 24. The tool was launched just a day ahead of the ongoing nationwide lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19 outbreak.

The tool seeks job aspirants to sign up – from around 60 categories of skill sets, including business process outsourcing (BPO) and the farm sector – an online Google form. Then, the aspirants’ data are shared with potential employers, including those engaged in information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITes).

Mainkar has been trying to emulate the success of an earlier online tool -- a live Google datasheet -- that he had launched to help locals in Goa find cash in functional automated teller machines (ATMs) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of around 85% of old currency notes on November 8, 2016.

“Developing an online editable tool sounded like a cool concept in a post-demonetisation world. But there were practical challenges such as making people aware of it and then getting them to download it till it’s utility was over after 10-15 days,” he said.

“The tool worked well because of massive word-of-mouth publicity. Besides, it was a dynamic tool, as many users updated the ATMs’ status live by using its datasheet’s editing option,” he added.

Mainkar is back in business four years on in his altruistic zeal and sees the ongoing pandemic an opportunity for both job seekers and job givers.

“I’m playing a small part in helping people find the right employer in a bleak job market, where layoffs are the order of the day,” he said.

Many are expected to lose their jobs, as the pandemic is triggering an all-round redundancy, but some sectors, albeit temporarily, are likely to hire amid the nationwide lockdown restrictions, which have been in place since March 25 till May 3, he reasoned.

Mainkar is looking beyond IT and ITes sectors, as the job aspirants who signed up for the tool belonged to diverse professional backgrounds.

“Digital marketing, sales and marketing professionals, content writers, financial consultants, graphic designers, video editors, interior designers, etc. all showed keen interest amid these uncertain times,” he said.

“Around 40 companies, mostly start-ups, have got in touch with us. We’ve also started coordinating with other networks who have been collating data of start-ups that are looking to hire,” he added.

Can Mainkar cater to the job aspirants’ needs amid a looming global recession triggered by Covid-19 and also compete with professional networking sites such as LinkedIn and Dysco?

Perhaps, time will tell whether he has succeeded with his new tool like he did four years ago.