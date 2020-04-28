Sections
Home / India News / Goa techie launches tool that helps people find jobs amid Covid-19 outbreak

Goa techie launches tool that helps people find jobs amid Covid-19 outbreak

Panaji: A Goa-based tech developer, Prajyot Mainkar, has launched a basic online editable tool to help people find jobs, including work from home, amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19)...

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 18:49 IST

By Gerard de Souza,

Panaji: A Goa-based tech developer, Prajyot Mainkar, has launched a basic online editable tool to help people find jobs, including work from home, amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, as recession, reminiscent of the 1930s Great Depression, threatens to roil the global economy.

The web-based tool has struck a chord with job seekers, as over 600 people have registered since it was launched on March 24. The tool was launched just a day ahead of the ongoing nationwide lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19 outbreak.

The tool seeks job aspirants to sign up – from around 60 categories of skill sets, including business process outsourcing (BPO) and the farm sector – an online Google form. Then, the aspirants’ data are shared with potential employers, including those engaged in information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITes).

Mainkar has been trying to emulate the success of an earlier online tool -- a live Google datasheet -- that he had launched to help locals in Goa find cash in functional automated teller machines (ATMs) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of around 85% of old currency notes on November 8, 2016.



“Developing an online editable tool sounded like a cool concept in a post-demonetisation world. But there were practical challenges such as making people aware of it and then getting them to download it till it’s utility was over after 10-15 days,” he said.

“The tool worked well because of massive word-of-mouth publicity. Besides, it was a dynamic tool, as many users updated the ATMs’ status live by using its datasheet’s editing option,” he added.

Mainkar is back in business four years on in his altruistic zeal and sees the ongoing pandemic an opportunity for both job seekers and job givers.

“I’m playing a small part in helping people find the right employer in a bleak job market, where layoffs are the order of the day,” he said.

Many are expected to lose their jobs, as the pandemic is triggering an all-round redundancy, but some sectors, albeit temporarily, are likely to hire amid the nationwide lockdown restrictions, which have been in place since March 25 till May 3, he reasoned.

Mainkar is looking beyond IT and ITes sectors, as the job aspirants who signed up for the tool belonged to diverse professional backgrounds.

“Digital marketing, sales and marketing professionals, content writers, financial consultants, graphic designers, video editors, interior designers, etc. all showed keen interest amid these uncertain times,” he said.

“Around 40 companies, mostly start-ups, have got in touch with us. We’ve also started coordinating with other networks who have been collating data of start-ups that are looking to hire,” he added.

Can Mainkar cater to the job aspirants’ needs amid a looming global recession triggered by Covid-19 and also compete with professional networking sites such as LinkedIn and Dysco?

Perhaps, time will tell whether he has succeeded with his new tool like he did four years ago.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

International Dance Day: The importance of dance during these times
Apr 29, 2020 11:35 IST
Maharashtra Covid-19 positive deaths cross 400
Apr 29, 2020 11:30 IST
Impact of Covid-19 intensifies slump in Asia Pacific air passenger demand
Apr 29, 2020 11:29 IST
Delhi 5-year-old sells self-illustrated book on coronavirus to help the needy
Apr 29, 2020 11:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.