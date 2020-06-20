Sections
Home / India News / Goa will now discharge asymptomatic patients without negative test

Goa will now discharge asymptomatic patients without negative test

According to the Union Health Ministry’s guidelines, asymptomatic patients or those who have tested positive but displayed no symptoms can be discharged within 10 days if they do not show any symptoms during the period.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 20:55 IST

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Tmes Panaji

Goa’s Covid-19 cases have soared since the beginning of June. (PTI)

The Goa government will follow the discharge protocol as recommended by the Union Health Ministry and cease its practice of compulsorily testing each Covid-19 patient twice before release, the state’s Health Secretary Nila Mohanan said on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s guidelines, asymptomatic patients or those who have tested positive but displayed no symptoms can be discharged within ten days if they do not show any symptoms during the period. Symptomatic patients are, however, to be tested before the treating doctor decides the patient is cured and can be discharged.

“In Goa we were testing all patients twice as we, like many other states, had chosen to continue with the earlier protocol of two consecutive negative tests before discharge. The Supreme Court has, however, ordered that the same protocol be followed across the country and we are bound by that,” Mohanan said at a press conference.

“Asymptomatic patients will be discharged without a test in 10 days if they do not display any symptoms and be asked to maintain home quarantine. Symptomatic patients will be discharged with a single negative test,” she said.



Covid-19 cases in Goa have soared in Goa since the beginning of June and its tally now stands at 754 cases of which 625 are active. Almost 95% of the patients are asymptomatic but are awaiting two consecutive negative tests in order that they can be discharged, as is the current protocol.

Twenty nine fresh cases were detected on Saturday. A large chunk -- 505 of the 754 -- cases in Goa are either from or linked to Goa’s first containment zone that was notified earlier this month at Mangor Hill in the port town of Vasco da Gama.

Since then Goa has three more containment zones where smaller areas have been cordoned off on account of clusters of cases being found.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Scarlett Johansson says husky voice was disadvantage early on in her career
Jun 20, 2020 21:14 IST
Witerati: Parota powers doughs & don’ts of Lollita and Lalitaa reunion
Jun 20, 2020 21:13 IST
Haryana crosses 10,000-mark with 480 fresh Covid-19 infections
Jun 20, 2020 21:13 IST
Domestic help makes off with cheques for ₹2.8 lakh
Jun 20, 2020 21:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.