Goa witnesses highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases; total tally at 1,128

Goa witnesses highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases; total tally at 1,128

The spike in cases has taken Goa’s total positive cases to 1,128 with the state having crossed the 1,000 mark on Friday. Active cases stand at 706 cases with 420 recovering from the disease.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 21:52 IST

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times Panaji

Two people have succumbed to the disease and 85 year old and a 58-year-old. (HT Photo)

Goa witnessed its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 89 persons found positive on Saturday, surpassing the previous high of 71 cases that were recorded in early June.

The spike in cases comes as cases have begun to be detected at Zuarinagar, Goa’s largest slum cluster where 24 cases were detected.

The spike in cases has taken Goa’s total positive cases to 1,128 with the state having crossed the 1,000 mark on Friday. Active cases stand at 706 cases with 420 recovering from the disease. Two people have succumbed to the disease and 85 year old and a 58-year-old.

Goa has registered 44-46 cases each day between Monday and Friday adding around 200 cases this week itself.



Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday conceded that Goa had entered the stage of community transmission with cases springing up in various parts of the state with no apparent link to the first few local cases in the state.

More than 90% of Goa’s cases were registered during the month of June. At the start of the month there were less than 100 cases registered in the state.

Sawant on Thursday met with police officials and urged them to enforce social distancing norms especially in crowded city areas like markets, etc while urging the state to maintain social distancing.

“We are getting cooperation from people and we need to continue to get this kind of cooperation from the people if we are to defeat this virus. Those who do not listen will have to be fined,” Sawant had said on Friday.

