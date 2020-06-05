Goa won’t allow mass events at religious places to prevent Covid explosion

Goa, Mar 18 (ANI): A notice board put for the closure of Church of St. Augustine as a precuationary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Old Goa on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

The Goa government will allow the reopening of malls and restaurants from Monday onwards but has barred mass prayers and gatherings at religious places, chief minister Pramod Sawant has said.

“No functions can be held in religious places. We have said that if temples, churches and mosques open, then groups of people coming and performing prayers or aarti will not be allowed, it should be limited to routine pooja for individuals or individuals taking darshan,” Sawant said.

The decision would mean that churches, temples and mosques cannot have large gatherings for pooja, Mass celebrations or community prayers, but private ‘darshan’ or private prayer within the premises of these churches would be allowed.

Church authorities in Goa have said that they were not planning on throwing open the churches for the congregation and would only do so unless specifically permitted by the government. The central government has allowed for the reopening of religious places from June 8 onwards but social distancing is virtually impossible for holding Mass celebrations in churches.

Currently all religious services involving participation of the public are not allowed; the priests are allowed to perform pooja individually within the temple and in churches, priests are allowed to celebrate Mass but without the participation of people.

“We will not begin the celebration of Mass with the people unless the Goa government gives us guidance and the SOPs and until it is safe to do so. Safety is the key word,” Fr Joaquim Loiola Pereira, Secretary to the Archbishop of Goa has said.

Several churches including the Archbishop of Goa have been streaming the religious services live for the benefit of their congregations.

Despite the centre allowing the reopening of religious places, several persons have expressed apprehension that it would lead to these places becoming hotspots for community transmission.

“Precautions have to be taken. Community transmissions should not happen. I will request the Archbishop to delay the opening of the church in Goa for the general public. It is because there is transmission happening,” Michael Lobo, minister in the Goa government said.

“I feel the temple heads should also reconsider after what has happened in Vasco. We should not be the reason. I’m just saying where people can gather we have to curtail,” he said.

The chief minister has also said that written orders which will detail the measures needed to be taken by restaurants and malls for reopening from June 8, will be issued soon.

“From the 8th onwards, malls and restaurants have been allowed. We will issue the norms and the SOPs. We will allow them to reopen after following social distancing norms,” Sawant said.