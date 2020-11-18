GoAir flight from Riyadh to Delhi makes emergency landing in Karachi

Meanwhile, the flight has taken off and would land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi shortly. (File Photo. Representative image)

A GoAir Riyadh-Delhi flight diverted to the Karachi airport on Tuesday after a medical emergency was reported onboard, according to news agency ANI.

The flight landed safely at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, an airline official said.

Some reports stated that the flight G8- 6658A- took off from Riyadh on Tuesday afternoon but had to make an emergency landing after a 30 year old passenger fainted and died on board due to cardiac arrest.

More details are awaited.