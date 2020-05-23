GoAir to resume flights from June 1, online bookings to open from May 25

GoAir is the only airline to commence its flight operations from June 1 instead of May 25, after the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) announced re-opening of one third of the airline’s summer schedule this week. (FILE PHOTO.)

Low cost private carrier GoAir on Saturday announced that its final flight schedule has been approved and the airline will re-commence flying from June 1. Online bookings for one third of its pre-Covid-19 summer schedule will be open from May 25 to May 31.

The airline said that it is prepared to resume safe flight operations and is awaiting clarity on the readiness of respective states and their airports with regard to acceptance of flights, or the conditions applicable to passengers entering the respective states.

“Without clarity on these conditions, GoAir does not wish to inconvenience its passengers by putting on sale flights immediately post May 25, which may have conditions for arriving passengers of which they may be unaware. On receiving clarity, GoAir will open its site for bookings from May 25 up to May 31 as and when and where appropriate,” the airline spokesperson said.

Assuring its passengers that the airline is fully equipped to execute Covid-19 specific safety procedures, the airline claimed to have received positive initial customer response.

GoAir is the only airline to commence its flight operations from June 1 instead of May 25, after the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) announced re-opening of one third of the airline’s summer schedule this week. All airlines have commenced their bookings online and have announced that they will begin operations from May 25.