‘Blatant misuse of power,’ says Mamata on MHA’s fresh letter on IPS officers

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday sent a fresh letter to the West Bengal government and DGP stating that they have failed to adhere to the rules and according to Section 6 (1) of IPS cadre rules - “in case of any disagreement, the Centre’s decision shall prevail”. The MHA had earlier asked the West Bengal government to immediately release the three IPS officers for central deputation.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has reacted sharply to the fresh communication calling it “a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954”.

In a series of tweets, Mamata Banerjee said, “This act is nothing but a deliberate attempt to encroach upon the State’s jurisdiction & demoralize the serving officers in WB. This move, particularly before the election is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It’s unconstitutional & completely unacceptable!”

“We will not allow this brazen attempt by the Centre to control the State machinery by proxy! West Bengal is not going to cow-down in front of expansionist & undemocratic forces,” she wrote in another tweet.

The ministry of home affairs has posted three West Bengal IPS officers - Bholanath Pandey, Rajeev Mishra and Praveen Tripathi - for central deputation for five years following the Bengal government and police’s failure to respond to MHA’s letter.

The 3 IPS officers have already been given responsibilities -- Bholanath Pandey as BPRD SP, Praveen Tripathi as SSB DIG, Rajeev Mishra as ITBP IG, the ministry has indicated.

MHA officials said that the West Bengal government and DGP failed to cooperate with the Centre and their letter; dated December 11 (in which the three officers refused to appear before the Union ministry), was “unsatisfactory”.

A senior officer said the three officers have to report at their respective postings immediately or they may face further action.