Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Gone in 10 minutes’: Gold, cash worth Rs 12 cr looted in Odisha’s Cuttack

‘Gone in 10 minutes’: Gold, cash worth Rs 12 cr looted in Odisha’s Cuttack

Police officials said four miscreants wearing masks and helmets arrived at the Nayasarak branch of IIFL Finance and entered its premises threatening the lone security guard at gunpoint.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 15:01 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Image for representation. (REUTERS)

In what could be the biggest-ever robbery in Odisha, four armed miscreants on Thursday morning looted cash and jewellery worth Rs 12 crore from the branch of IIFL Finance, a leading non-banking finance company, in busy Cuttack town.

Police officials said four miscreants wearing masks and helmets arrived at the Nayasarak branch of IIFL Finance and entered its premises threatening the lone security guard at gunpoint. The miscreants, who spoke in Hindi and Odia, then rounded up the branch manager and other staff in a toilet and snatched the keys of the locker.

“Except 2-3 packets of gold, the robbers mopped up almost all the gold that would be around Rs 12 crore. The incident happened in just 10 minutes,” said Satya Pradhan, manager of the branch. Pradhan said the CCTV camera of the branch was not functional when the robbery took place. IIFL Finance Limited is a major non-banking financial company that gives gold loans, business loans including loans against property and microfinance.

Also read: Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve



Cuttack deputy commissioner of police Prateek Singh said special teams have been formed to nab the robbers. The borders of the city have been sealed and police officials of neighbouring Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Kendrapara have been alerted.



The robbery is likely to be embarrassing for the Naveen Patnaik government as it comes a day before the winter session of the Odisha Assembly. There have been a series of armed robberies of banks and ATMs this year in the state.

Last month, the police commissionerate had advised banks and financial institutions to improve security systems at branches and ATMs.

In February this year, the Ludhiana branch of IIFL also saw a similar robbery when four armed persons decamped with 30 kilograms of gold worth Rs 13 crore and Rs 3.5 lakh cash.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi: Penalty for not wearing mask in public increased from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
Nov 19, 2020 15:11 IST
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
Nov 19, 2020 15:09 IST
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Nov 19, 2020 14:39 IST
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Nov 19, 2020 13:41 IST

latest news

Financial situation improving, will lift austerity measures: Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Nov 19, 2020 15:12 IST
TMC worker murdered in Bengal industrial belt was a criminal, says BJP
Nov 19, 2020 15:11 IST
Is Facebook ‘risking’ lives of moderators after ‘failed’ AI experiment?
Nov 19, 2020 15:16 IST
Government reserves 5 MBBS seats under central pool for children of Covid-19 warriors
Nov 19, 2020 15:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.