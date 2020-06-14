‘Gone too soon, shocked by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter and condoled the passing away of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The prime minister described Rajput as “a bright young actor gone too soon”.

“He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances,” PM Modi tweeted.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide and was found dead at his sixth floor apartment in Bandra (West) on Sunday, Mumbai Police confirmed the death o the 34-year-old actor.

Also Watch | Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at Mumbai residence

“Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok said.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post

The actor’s team shared a message for his fans which read: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

The news of Rajput’s demise sent shockwaves across the country with the film fraternity, leaders, politicians, among other eminent personalities condoling the passing away of the actor.

Delhi chief minister expressed shock over the death of “India’s rising star” and said that Rajput’s death has left millions devastated.

“The tragic and shocking death of India’s rising star #SushantSinghRajput has left millions of his fans devastated. The masterly performances of his film and TV career will forever be remembered. May his friends and family have the strength to cope with this loss. RIP,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Born on January 21, 1986, in Patna, Bihar, Rajput started his career with the Hindi television industry and starred in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Pavitra Rishta’ which catapulted his acting career. He got his Bollywood break in Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kai Po Che!’ (2013) which earned him the Filmfare for best male debut. From there Rajput went on to give box office hits like ‘MS Dhoni’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, among others. His last appearance was in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Chhichhore’ and Tarun Mansukhani’s ‘Drive’ which premiered on Netflix in November 2019.

The actor wrote an emotional Instagram post dedicated to his late mother earlier this month. “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops, unending dreams carving an arc of smile and a fleeting life, negotiating between the two,” he wrote in his last post.