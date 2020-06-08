Sections
Home / India News / ‘Good thought to keep heart happy,’ says Rahul after Shah’s remark on border protection

‘Good thought to keep heart happy,’ says Rahul after Shah’s remark on border protection

“The whole world agrees that after USA and Israel if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India,” Shah said on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 12:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

Congress MP and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that everyone knows the reality of the situation at India’s borders. Gandhi’s Twitter post came in a sharp reaction to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark wherein he said that if there is any country, after the US and Israel, that is able to protect its borders, it is India.

Gandhi slammed Shah’s for his comments made on Sunday and said that “the thought is good to keep the heart happy”.

 Also read: At ‘non-election rally’, Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar polls

The home minister on Sunday addressed the ‘Bihar Jansamvad’ virtual rally and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past six years.

“India’s defence policy has gained global acceptance. The whole world agrees that after USA and Israel if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India,” Shah said during his address.



Shah on Sunday addressed the ‘Bihar Jansamvad Rally’ through video conferencing saying that the event was to bring the people of the country together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The home minister said that the rally had nothing to do with the Assembly polls due in the state later this year.

From lauding the indomitable spirit of nation’s ‘corona warriors’ in India’s fight against Covid-19 to underscoring the many milestones achieved under the PM Modi’s leadership, Shah’s Sunday address was wide-ranging.

“There was a time when anybody used to enter our borders, beheaded our soldiers and Delhi’s darbar remained unaffected. Uri and Pulwama happened during our time, it was the Modi and BJP government, we did,” he said. The minister also said that the Citizenship Amendment Act provided citizenship and respect to refugees in India.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: List of documents needed to get treated at Delhi hospitals
Jun 08, 2020 12:03 IST
Mumbai: Traffic snarls reported across the city as offices in MMR open partially
Jun 08, 2020 12:00 IST
Religious places open in Delhi after more than two months
Jun 08, 2020 11:53 IST
29,701 teachers working under SSA will get to work till 60 yrs: Assam minister
Jun 08, 2020 11:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.