Home / India News / Goods train grazes sagging foot over bridge at railway station in Odisha

Goods train grazes sagging foot over bridge at railway station in Odisha

There was no one on the foot over bridge when the incident took place.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 10:29 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The foot over bridge at Soro railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district after a good strain brushed past it. (HT PHOTO)

A major tragedy was averted in a railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district when a goods train grazed a foot over bridge bringing it down by a few feet and damaging several signal poles Monday night, a railways official said.

No one was killed or injured as there was no one walking over the foot over bridge when the incident took place.

The goods train which was on its way to Howrah station hit the foot over bridge at around 9 pm on platform no 2 in Soro railway station damaging it significantly.

Soro railway station master Madan Mohan Behera said the foot over bridge suddenly sagged when the train was passing under it.



The train also damaged several signal poles on the route affecting the railway services on the track.

The train was later stopped at Mulisingh level crossing, around two km away from the Soro station.

Behera said all train movements on the up line have been stopped.

“It could have resulted in a major mishap had a lot of people been walking on the bridge. Luckily, there were no people at that time,” he said.

On Tuesday, the railways began repair work on the foot over bridge and the signal poles.

