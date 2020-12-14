Google, YouTube and Gmail back after massive worldwide outage

Google services, including Gmail, YouTube and Google search, came back online on Monday after being down for millions of users across the world. DownDetector, a website which collates user-reported errors on websites, mobile networks and other platforms, had confirmed the outage saying that the issues started at around 11:56 GMT, and are affecting users worldwide.

“We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We’ll update you here as soon as we have more news: Team YouTube,” YouTube said, according to news agency ANI.

DownDetector said almost all the Google services, including Google Drive, Hangouts, Meet, Play and Duo, were affected. While Google Docs users saw the message “Google Docs encountered and error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes,” YouTube just showed its error page with a monkey and stated ‘Something went wrong’ along with a search bar. For Gmail user, the page said ‘We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes. You can view the G Suite Status Dashboard for the current status of the service.’

Google is yet to comment on the issues.

However, of those who reported issues with YouTube, 54% said they couldn’t access the website, 42% couldn’t watch videos and 3% were struggling to log-in. And of those who reported problems with Gmail, 75% couldn’t log-in, 15% couldn’t access the website, and 8% were not receiving messages. DownDetector showed over 9,000 reported cases from users having issues accessing YouTube. The similar outage was reported on Gmail and YouTube.