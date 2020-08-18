Gorakhpur college to hold students’ union poll online on August 28

Lucknow: A college in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur’s will hold students’ union elections online on August 28 even as the Covid-19 pandemic has halted such activities across the country. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led Gorakhnath Temple Trust runs the Maharana Pratap Post-Graduate College.

Dr Pradeep Rao, the college principal, said they have been holding elections annually since the institute was established in 2005 to instil values of democracy among the students. “Along with imparting quality education, the college administration is working to instil the values of democracy among the students. The office-bearers of the students’ union not only manage students’ activities but coordinate with the college administration in organising sports activities, running the library, organising cultural activities, purchasing various items, and maintaining discipline on the campus,” he said.

The college is the first in Uttar Pradesh to schedule campus polls online and has constituted a technical committee of teachers to work out the modalities for them.

Rao said the pandemic has forced the closure of the college but they were organising classes online. He added teachers, as well as students, did not want to discontinue the students’ union activities. “We will follow the Covid-19 protocol during the election,” he added.

As per the protocol, there will be no campaigning on the campus. To maintain social distancing, the candidates have been told to contact the voters through mobile phones or WhatsApp.

Rao said the college wishes to send a message to all educational institutions that while imparting quality education, they can inculcate values of democracy by holding students’ union elections.

Maharana Pratap Post-Graduate College Students Union president Vijay Kumar said the elections ensure participation of students in the college activities. “The students’ union executive committee approves students’ welfare schemes, cultural activities, and sports activities on the campus. The students union election is held according to the academic calendar of the college between August 15 to 28 each year. The college has set an example for other educational institutions in the state...”

Rao said all the 2,558 students of the college are registered online and attending classes.

RK Rai, a retired college teacher in the Gorakhpur, said universities and colleges should promote student union activities. “A majority of political leaders in Uttar Pradesh are products of student politics. The online student’s union election by a college is an innovative and novel method of promoting students’ activities during the pandemic.”

The pandemic has disrupted the electoral processes in the country. The Election Commission has only held elections to some Rajya Sabha seats, and the assembly councils of states, where voting is open to specialised electoral colleges rather than the general public, amid the pandemic. It deferred by-polls on July 24 to eight states till September 7 though the mandatory six-month period to conduct these elections has lapsed.