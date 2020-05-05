Goswami belittling police by tweets, TV shows: Maha

The Maharashtra government has accused senior journalist Arnab Goswami of interfering with the probe by using his tweets and television debates to browbeat the Mumbai Police.

In an application moved before the top court, the state sought urgent orders to restrain the journalist from engaging in such acts that creates a “fear psychosis” among the force impeding their ability to probe the case without fear or favour.

Goswami faces complaints of inciting hatred among religious groups, which are now being probed under a single complaint at the NM Joshi Marg police station in Mumbai.

The state’s application seems to be a response to an earlier order by the apex court, on April 24, saying the police cannot take any coercive action against Goswami for three weeks. The direction came on a petition by Goswami who sought clubbing of multiple cases against him along with protection from arrest.

The fresh application by the state said, “Petitioner (Goswami) considers indulgence granted by this Court as some kind of a license to indulge in unwarranted sensationalism and to ridicule, denigrate, and defame the police department and its officers.” The application seeks a restraint order against Goswami from indulging in such acts that tantamount to interference with probe. A further direction has been sought asking Goswami not to abuse the indulgence granted to him by the Court on April 24 and cooperate with investigation.

The application stated that the television show hosted by Goswami on April 28 showed Commissioner of Police in bad light by making false charges against him. Accusing him of making a “media spectacle” of the case against him, the application said, “The act and conduct of the petitioner would tantamount to encroaching upon the area of investigation (sole prerogative of police) as also subjecting the entire criminal justice system to ridicule.”

Goswami has also been accused of carrying out a “vicious propaganda” against the police by abusing his journalistic freedom to malign the police force and its chief using false allegations. Incidentally, Goswami has filed a second petition in the apex court with regard to a fresh FIR lodged against him on May 2, seeking similar relief from arrest.

When contacted by HT for a comment on the matter, Goswami’s legal representatives declined to comment.