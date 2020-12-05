Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Government asks for mandatory warning message with online gaming ads

Government asks for mandatory warning message with online gaming ads

According to the guidelines released for regulation of online gaming ads, no person below 18 years of age should be shown playing such games for real money winnings.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 09:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

I&B ministry has issued an advisory on the telecast or publication of online gaming advertisements following concerns. (PTI)

The Union information and broadcasting ministry has asked TV channels to carry statutory warnings whenever they carry advertisements of online gaming or fantasy sports sites.

In an advisory issued on Friday, the ministry said that it has come to its notice that channels were showing ads of gaming sites but did not inform the viewers of the financial risks associated.

Online gaming is associated by many with gambling and following concerns, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has released guidelines for issuing these ads, the ministry said.

According to the guidelines, which become effective from December 15, no person below 18 years of age should be shown playing such games for real money winnings.



Print ads have also been asked to display a disclaimer that playing these games may involve financial risk and can be addictive. The guidelines suggest that the disclaimer should not occupy less than 20% of the space of the print ad.

Also Read: India forms high-level committee to implement Paris Agreement targets

A similar method has been suggested for audio-visual and audio ads. The guidelines suggest that the disclaimer should come after the ad and should be in the same language. They also suggest that the audio be in a normal voice.

The guidelines also suggest that online gaming should not be depicted as an income opportunity or an alternate employment option. They also suggest that the people in the ad should not be depicted as more successful than others.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Dec 05, 2020 09:32 IST
Centre, farmers to meet for 5th round of talks as farm laws stir continues
Dec 05, 2020 08:36 IST
Economy bottoming out; rebound not broad-based
Dec 05, 2020 03:05 IST
‘Will bring a no-trust motion against govt for failing farmers’, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Dec 05, 2020 04:06 IST

latest news

Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Dec 05, 2020 09:32 IST
Chhetri’s penalty strike gives Bengaluru FC first win in ISL
Dec 05, 2020 09:26 IST
Video of sheep inside a hotel in UK leaves people in splits
Dec 05, 2020 09:24 IST
We Can Be Heroes trailer: Priyanka rounds up a team of pre-teen superheroes
Dec 05, 2020 09:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.