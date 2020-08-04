Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Government lifts ban on export of all ventilators

Government lifts ban on export of all ventilators

On August 1, the group of ministers on Covid-19 has considered and agreed to the proposal of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to allow the export of made-in-India ventilators.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:52 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

A ban on export of ventilators was imposed on March 24 to ensure domestic availability to fight Covid-19 pandemic. (HT File Photo)

The government on Tuesday lifted the export ban on all ventilators to push the outbound shipments of the product.

“All ventilators including any artificial respiratory apparatus or oxygen therapy apparatus or any other breathing appliance/device are made free for export,” the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The ban was imposed on March 24 to ensure domestic availability to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

On August 1, the group of ministers on Covid-19 has considered and agreed to the proposal of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to allow the export of made-in-India ventilators.



An official statement, issued on August 1, has said that this decision came on the heels of India continuing to maintain a progressively declining low rate of case fatality of Covid-19 patients, which means that fewer numbers of active cases are on ventilators.

Additionally, there has been substantial growth in the domestic manufacturing capacity of ventilators.

Presently, there are more than 20 domestic manufacturers for ventilators.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

This mom from Patna parted from her 3-year-old son to prepare for UPSC, secures AIR-90 in first attempt
Aug 04, 2020 20:29 IST
Child sleep problems linked to impaired academic, psychosocial functioning
Aug 04, 2020 20:27 IST
Tweeple are rooting for this hilarious duo who matched on Tinder. See why
Aug 04, 2020 20:24 IST
Pune’s Covid cases cross 58k; eight PMC hospitals remain underutilised
Aug 04, 2020 20:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.