Government’s commitment to welfare of farmers ‘unparalleled’: Prakash Javadekar

“More than 850 academicians across the country have come out in support of the new farm laws, saying that they will change farmers’ fortune and will free farming from all wrong practices. Our government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers is unparalleled,” Javadekar tweeted.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 16:02 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

Union minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted that the government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers is unparalleled. (ANI)

A day after over 850 academicians came out in support of three agricultural laws, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the central government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers is ‘unparalleled’.

On Friday, over 850 academicians from different parts of the country came out strongly in support of the agricultural reform laws brought by the government, saying these Acts seek to free farm trade from restrictions and enable farmers to sell their produce at competitive prices.

In a statement, the academicians who also include a few Vice-Chancellors, said that union government has repeatedly assured the farmers that these three farm laws will not do away with Minimum Support Price (MSP) “but rather free the farm trade from all illicit market restrictions, open the market beyond ‘mandis’ and further assists the small and marginal farmers to sell their produce at market/competitive prices”.



“The new laws also provide full autonomy for farmers to sell their produce. We strongly believe in the government’s assurance to the farmers to protect their livelihoods. The government is still firmly committed to delivering the principle of minimum government, maximum governance,” the statement said.

“We stand in solidarity with both the government and the farmers and salute their intense efforts. We all will live, progress, and develop together and peacefully,” the academicians said.

The statement comes amid continued protest by farmers on Delhi borders against the three laws - The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance & Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The government and farmers have held six rounds of talks so far.

