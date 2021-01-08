Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Government says 82 people have tested positive for new Covid-19 strain in India

Government says 82 people have tested positive for new Covid-19 strain in India

All the people who have tested positive for the new variant of the virus were kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments, the ministry had earlier said.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 13:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

The situation is being closely monitored and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG laboratories. (HT Photo)

The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 has climbed to 82 in India, the health ministry said on Friday.

The number of such people stood at 73 till January 6, it added.

“The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus, first reported in the UK, now stands at 82,” the ministry said.

All the people who have tested positive for the new variant of the virus were kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments, the ministry had earlier said.



Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. A comprehensive contact-tracing exercise has been initiated for their co-travellers, family members and others and genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, the ministry said.

The situation is being closely monitored and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG laboratories.

The presence of the new United Kingdom variant of the virus has already been reported by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
by Shishir Gupta
Ahead of talks, govt says hopeful of resolving farmers’ issues
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
2020 one of warmest years on record, despite cooling La Nina effect: Study
by Jayashree Nandi
India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists, sponsors
by Rezaul H Laskar

latest news

IBPS SO main admit card 2021 released at ibps.in, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
PM Modi condoles death of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s niece Chitra Ghosh
by HT Correspondent
Woman wears same black dress for 100 days in a row, impresses people
by Trisha Sengupta
Muzaffarpur minor gang rape accused arrested after multiple raids
by Ajay Kr Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.