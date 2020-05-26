Government should come clear on Ladakh standoff with China: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the government to come clean on the border standoff with China, saying there should be transparency on the issue.

“What we would like to see is some more transparency on what is going on. It becomes difficult for us to have a position without understanding the facts. I think the government should make it clear to the people of India what exactly is happening on the border,” he told a news conference held through video conference.

Indian and Chinese soldiers are engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation at four locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since early May, and several rounds of talks between local military commanders, including a meeting on Monday, have failed to end the standoff that began with violent clashes between troops from both sides in the Sikkim and Ladakh sectors three weeks ago.

The external affairs ministry has rejected China’s contention that Indian troops trespassed across the LAC, and accused Chinese forces of hindering patrols of the Indian side of the disputed border.

China is said to have marshalled more than 5,000 soldiers on its side of the disputed border in Ladakh sector, where India too has sent military reinforcements to strengthen its defences as growing tensions along the LAC threaten to plunge bilateral relations to a new low.

Gandhi said, “We are hearing different stories. I don’t want to go into conjecture and it won’t be appropriate for me to comment on it without knowing the details. But it is important that the government of India makes it clear what is happening on the border so that the people can understand and they have a position.

“Frankly, there is no clarity. What is happening with China in Ladakh or Nepal, there should be transparency. I don’t see that transparency. Regarding China, it is a live issue so I don’t want to comment on that. I leave that to the wisdom of the government.”