Government to launch Ayurveda and Yoga protocols for management of Covid-19

The National Clinical Management Protocol based on ayurveda and yoga for the management of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will be jointly released by Union health and family welfare minister Harsh Vardhan and minister for Ayush (ayurveda, yoga & naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy) Shripad Yesso Naik on Tuesday.

The event will be held virtually.

The government has been promoting medicinal herbs under the Ayush system for people to improve their immunity levels to be able to fight off infections.

Last month, the Union health ministry issued guidelines on managing post-recovery symptoms of Covid-19 such as fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat, breathing difficulty, etc., which largely promoted medicinal herbs for the purpose.

From taking one teaspoonful of Chyawanprash and warm turmeric milk in the morning, to having mulethi (liquorice root) powder, Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia) powder, etc., many Ayurvedic medicines found mention in the health ministry’s post-Covid-19 management protocol.

There was a rider, however, that all items were to be taken under strict medical supervision.

“Take immunity promoting Ayush medicine… to be practiced and prescribed by a qualified practitioner of Ayush. If health permits, regular household work to be done. Professional work to be resumed in graded manner. Depending on the physical condition, mild to moderate exercise daily such as yogasana, pranayama and meditation… breathing exercises as prescribed by treating physician and daily morning or evening walk at a comfortable pace as tolerated,” the ministry’s guidelines advise.

The Ayush ministry also approved a clinical study last month to assess the role of medicinal herbs vasa and guduchi in the therapeutic management of symptoms in Covid-19 cases.

“In view of the need for accelerated solutions for Covid-19, the Ministry of AYUSH has taken up systematic studies on different possible solutions through multiple channels. As part of this effort, a proposal for a clinical study to assess the role of Vasa Ghana, Guduchi Ghana and Vasa-Guduchi Ghana in therapeutic management of symptoms in Covid-19 positive cases has recently been approved…,” the Ayush ministry had said in a statement.