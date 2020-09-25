Sections
Home / India News / Government to study Vodafone arbitration case award

Government to study Vodafone arbitration case award

An international arbitration tribunal in The Hague ruled that India’s imposition of a tax liability on Vodafone, as well as interest and penalties, were in a breach of an investment treaty agreement between India and the Netherlands.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 20:08 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Bengaluru

A man wearing a protective face mask talks on his mobile and waits with others outside a branch of Vodafone. (Reuters)

India’s government said on Friday that it will study an international arbitration tribunal’s ruling in favour of Vodafone Group Plc, ending one of the most high-profile disputes in the country involving a $2 billion tax claim.

It also directed India to pay 4.3 million pounds ($5.47 million) to the company as compensation for its legal costs.

“The government will be studying the award and all its aspects carefully in consultation with our counsels,” India’s finance ministry said in a statement, adding that it will consider all options, including legal remedies.

