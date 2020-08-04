Governor approves CBI probe in Sushant death case amid Bihar-Maharashtra turf war

Bihar governor on Tuesday evening gave his assent to state government’s recommendation to hand over probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case registered in Patna to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) amid fierce opposition of the move by Maharashtra government.

Earlier today Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had made the recommendation to hand over the case of abetment of Rajput’s suicide registered against his former live-in partner and actor Rhea Chakarborty to the CBI following a request from Sushant’s father KK Rajput. Announcing the decision, the Bihar CM had said that his government will finish all formalities for sending the recommendation today itself.

The Bihar governor’s approval to the recommendation by the state government follows questions being raised on Bihar government and police’s locus standi in an incident that took place in the state of Maharashtra.

Some prominent Maharashtra ministers have said that while Bihar police had the right to seek information from Mumbai police in the case; it had no right to investigate the case in Maharashtra. Maharashtra ministers have also extended the argument to question the legal sanctity of Bihar government’s recommendation for a CBI probe into the case, which is already being investigated by Maharashtra police.

“In the past 5 years, many incidents of suicides and deaths took place, were all the cases transferred to CBI? Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle the Sushant Singh Rajput case and we support them,” Maharashtra minister Anil Parab was quoted as saying by ANI.

Anil Parab also termed Bihar government’s decision to be “politically motivated”. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had earlier claimed that the decision was influenced by the state assembly polls to be held in Bihar later this year.

The turf between the two states started with allegations that Mumbai police was engaged in a cover-up of the case under pressure from influential people. Soon, Sushant’s family filed a case of abetment of suicide against actor Rhea Chakarborty in Patna alleging they had no faith in Mumbai police’s probe. Sushant’s father further claimed a few days ago that Mumbai police had taken no action on his complaint made in February this year alleging there was a threat to Sushant’s life. Mumbai police have denied receiving any written complaint.

The demand for a CBI probe in Sushant’s death case has been supported by almost all political parties in Bihar across the political spectrum.

The alleged conspiracy theory behind Sushant’s death received a fresh shot in the arm on Tuesday with prominent BJP leader in Maharashtra, Narayan Rane claiming that the budding actor was murdered and his death could also be linked to the death of his former manager Disha Salian.

34-year old Rajput was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 and since then conspiracy theories alleging involvement of influential Bollywood and political personalities have been made.

Earlier today, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son and a minister in his cabinet, Aaditya Thackeray released a statement distancing himself from rumours linking him to Rajput’s death. He hit out at BJP leaders saying there was an attempt to politicize the death by frustrated people who were jealous of Maharashtra government’s popularity.

On Monday, former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis tweeted that Mumbai had lost its “humanity” and was “no more safe to live” looking at the way the metropolis’ police was handling the Sushant Singh Rajput case.