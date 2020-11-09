Sections
Governor Koshyari expresses concern over Arnab Goswami’s health, security

Arnab Goswani who was initially lodged at a primary school which has been converted into a Covid-19 facility, was moved to a quarantine centre in Taloja jail.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 14:23 IST

By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the state’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to allow Arnab Goswami’s family to see him in jail. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday expressed his concern over health and security of news anchor and editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami who has been arrested for allegedly abetting suicide.

He spoke to the state home minister Anil Deshmukh to express his concern and also asked him to allow Goswami’s family to see him.

“Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke to Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed to him his concern over the security and health of news anchor and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami. The Governor also asked the Home Minister to allow the family of Arnab Goswami to see him and to speak to him,” the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

This is not the first time when the Governor has expressed his concern for Goswami to Deshmukh.



Earlier, he conveyed his concern over the manner in which the Republic TV chief was arrested, the statement said.

Goswami was arrested on November 4 from his Lower Parel residence in connection with the case of abetment to suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik who, in his suicide note, had blamed Goswami and two others for his and his mother’s deaths in 2018.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been attacking Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government over Gowami’s arrest saying that it is an attack on democracy. Most of the senior BJP leaders including Union home minister Amit Shah have criticized the MVA government.

Goswami was lodged in a primary school which has been converted into a Covid-19 facility in Alibagh. On Sunday, he was moved to a quarantine centre inside Taloja jail.

