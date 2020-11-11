Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%

Passengers queue to get their documents verified before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

As Covid-19 cases have started to decline across the country, the civil aviation ministry on Wednesday allowed airlines to extend their operation to 70% of their capacity. Earlier, the airlines were running at 60% capacity.

After being grounded for two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian airlines resumed domestic operations on May 25.

At the time, airlines were allowed to operate only up to a third of their total capacity, with the cap later being increased to 45% and then to 60%. Since May, air traffic has picked up, however due to the still prevailing fear of contracting Covid-19, the bookings are still low.