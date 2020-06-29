Sections
Home / India News / Govt allows export of Covid-19 PPEs; monthly quota fixed at 50 mn units

Govt allows export of Covid-19 PPEs; monthly quota fixed at 50 mn units

New Delhi: The Central government on Monday allowed the export of five million personal protective (PPE) equipment coveralls per month after a ban since the coronavirus disease...

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 14:59 IST

By Deeksha Bhardwaj,

New Delhi: The Central government on Monday allowed the export of five million personal protective (PPE) equipment coveralls per month after a ban since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DFGT) in its order stated that “PPE coveralls for Covid-19 export are now restricted for export. A monthly quota of five million has been fixed for issuance of export licences to eligible applicants to export medical coveralls.”

However, masks, medical goggles; nitrile rubber, or NBR, gloves; and face shields remain prohibited for export in accordance with the DGFT order issued on June 22.

HT had reported that the Centre was considering the export for the medical overalls since the industry had reached surplus production levels.



But, the government officials had also said that there would be a quantitative ban on the export of the PPE items to ensure that the country doesn’t suffer from any shortage of it.

India was producing one crore PPE units per month as per the Central government’s specifications to fight the viral outbreak.

The Central government had placed an order for 2.2 crore PPE units in March to meet the demand for healthcare workers.

Earlier, the government had also faced severe criticism for not being able to provide enough coveralls for frontline workers battling the pandemic.

“It’s a very encouraging move by the government, as the country seeks to capture the global market,” said Dr. Sundamram, chairman, Indian Technical Textile Association (ITTA).

However, not all are convinced that the move is comparable to the losses that the industry has faced due to the pandemic.

“The quantum of export is low,” said a member of one of the textile associations, requesting anonymity.

“Existing PPE exporters stand to gain, as the new entrants will struggle for certifications for at least the next five months,” he said while comparing the gains made by the quantum of exports like a “drop in the ocean”.

“There has been a drastic fall in garment sales. The export of PPE units won’t be able to offset the mounting losses,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Aamir Khan’s Ghulam co-star Javed Hyder selling vegetables to survive
Jun 29, 2020 15:32 IST
Reports of me looking ‘wraithlike’ are nonsense, says British PM Boris Johnson
Jun 29, 2020 15:28 IST
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne rescheduled to October
Jun 29, 2020 15:27 IST
Final decision to reopen Kartarpur Sahib corridor to be taken by Centre: SGPC
Jun 29, 2020 15:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.