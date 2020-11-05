Sections
Govt allows museums and art galleries to open from Nov 10, SOPs say use of touch-based digital tech to be limited

While it has made sanitization of premises at regular intervals and wearing of masks by all visitors mandatory, the standard operating procedures (SoPs) have also barred use of audio guides unless they can be disinfected after every use.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 17:32 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Centre has issued guidelines for the re-opening of museums. (HT File Photo )

The ministry of culture on Thursday issued guidelines for re-opening of museums, art galleries and exhibitions chalking out measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

While it has made sanitization of premises at regular intervals and wearing of masks by all visitors mandatory, the standard operating procedures (SoPs) have also barred use of audio guides unless they can be disinfected after every use.

The guidelines state that lift operations are to be limited, preferably reserved for physically challenged or elderly persons. It has also advised limited use of touch-based digital technology except in cases where disinfection can be ensured after every use.

