Govt always open for discussion with farmers on new farm laws: Prakash Javadekar

Govt always open for discussion with farmers on new farm laws: Prakash Javadekar

About 29 organisations representing farmers boycotted the meeting, saying there was no minister present to hear their concerns. They protested outside Krishi Bhavan and tore copies of new farm laws.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 18:43 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

When asked about this, Javadekar said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have already held one round of discussion with farmer organisations on this issue. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The government is always open for discussion with farmers on new farm laws, union minister Prakash Javadekar said amid farmer bodies from Punjab boycotting a meeting, convened in the national capital, demanding minister-level talks.



When asked about this, Javadekar said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have already held one round of discussion with farmer organisations on this issue.

“If someone wants more (discussion), we are always open (to) meet everyone. But Tomarji has an engagement today, therefore he has gone. When he will get free, he is meeting all. There is no problem in this,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Javadekar told the media after the Cabinet meeting. It may be noted that farmers in Punjab and Haryana and other states are protesting against new farm laws which they feel will lead to procurement in the hands of corporates and the end of minimum support price (MSP).

