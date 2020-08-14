Sections
Home / India News / Govt announces 1 Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for bravehearts

Govt announces 1 Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for bravehearts

While head constable Abdul Rashid Kalas of J&K Police (JKP) has been posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra -- India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award -- for his outstanding bravery, nine security personnel has been conferred on the Shaurya Chakra for their valour.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 19:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Shaurya Chakra is the country’s third-highest peacetime gallantry award. (Sourced)

A Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Police constable, a Special Forces officer and an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot are among the 84 security personnel, whose names have been approved for top gallantry awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on the eve of the 74th Independence Day, according to a government release issued on Friday.

While head constable Abdul Rashid Kalas of J&K Police (JKP) has been posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra -- India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award -- for his outstanding bravery, nine security personnel has been conferred on the Shaurya Chakra for their valour.

Shaurya Chakra is the country’s third-highest peacetime gallantry award.

The Shaurya Chakra awardees are Lieutenant Colonel Krishan Singh Rawat; Major Anil Urs; Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey; Wing Commandeer Vishak Nair, JKP’s deputy inspector-general (DIG) Amit Kumar; Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sub-inspector Mahaveer Prasad Godara (posthumous); CISF head constable Eranna Nayaka (posthumous); CISF constable Mahendra Kumar Paswan (posthumous); and CISF constable Satish Prasad Kushwaha (posthumous).



The other honours awarded are five Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 60 Sena Medals (Gallantry), four Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and five Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Lieutenant Colonel Rawat, 1 Para (Special Forces), has been awarded Shaurya Chakra for an operation near the Line of Control (LoC), J&K.

Rawat and his team waited in ambush for 36 hours before they engaged a group of terrorist infiltrators. Four terrorists were killed in the operation.

The citation praises his resolute leadership and conspicuous gallantry.

Major Urs had also led an operation along the LoC in which five terrorist infiltrators were killed.

The citation says that he displayed “raw courage, marksmanship, and rare combat leadership, while ensuring the safety of his team”.

During a counter-terrorism operation in J&K, Havildar Dubey had killed a Category A++ terrorist from a close range. “His courageous action prevented the escape of the terrorists and eventually resulted in the elimination of all four terrorists,” says the citation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Baby’s ‘reaction’ to mom missing golf shot will make you giggle hard. Watch
Aug 14, 2020 19:36 IST
Gambusia fish to help Mohali health department combat mosquitoes this year
Aug 14, 2020 19:34 IST
President pays tributes to Galwan bravehearts, hits out at ‘expansionist’ China
Aug 14, 2020 19:34 IST
Rain alert: Yet another unpredictable weekend approaches
Aug 14, 2020 19:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.