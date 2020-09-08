Sections
Home / India News / Govt attaches properties of US-based Sikhs for Justice leader and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, first under amended UAPA

Govt attaches properties of US-based Sikhs for Justice leader and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, first under amended UAPA

This is the first time that the government has attached property under the UAPA since its amendment last year.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 15:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Nijjar in Punjab’s Amritsar and Jalandhar respectively will be attached, the government order said. (File photo)

The Centre on Tuesday ordered the attachment of properties of US-based Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) leader and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun under Section 51A of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

This is the first time that the government has attached property under the UAPA since its amendment last year.

Pannun, along with eight other men, was designated a terrorist by the Union home ministry in July this year. Pannun has been running a campaign against India and motivating Sikh youngsters in his home state Punjab to join militancy, the government said.

 



Also read: 9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law, includes Pannun, Khalistani forces

The others designated as individual terrorists under UAPA include - Paramjit Singh of Babbar Khalsa International, Hardeep Singh Nijjar of Khalistan Tiger Force, Gurmit Singh Bagga of Khalistan Zindabad Force and Ranjeet Singh from the same outfit.

The properties of Pannun and Nijjar in Punjab’s Amritsar and Jalandhar respectively will be attached, the government order said.

The order has been issued after the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the campaign being run by SFJ, approached the government for attachment of these properties. The NIA said that SFJ, a secessionist organisation, is running a concerted campaign “for creation of so called Khalistan”.

Last September, the first four terrorists to be declared as individual terrorists under the changed provisions of UAPA were - Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi and Dawood Ibrahim.

