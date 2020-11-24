Govt bans 43 apps, says they are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty , integrity of India

Sections
The ministry of electronics and information technology on Tuesday blocked 43 mobile applications for engaging in activities which are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of the country, defence, security of state and public order”.

The decision to ban the aps for users in India was taken following comprehensive reports from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center of the ministry of home affairs.

