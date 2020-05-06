Govt bans export of alcohol-based hand sanitizers

Hand sanitisers are an essential tool in the battle against the Covid-19 disease. (HT PHOTO.)

The Union government on Wednesday banned the export of alcohol-based hand sanitizers to other nations also grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are prohibited for exports,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) that comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a notification.

The move by the government is meant to boost availability of hand sanitizers in the domestic market amid the outbreak of the infectious Covid-19 disease.

Sanitisers are an essential component in the fight against the deadly infection and are used as a disinfectant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Hand sanitisers were one of the first products to be sold out at retail outlets across the country as the coronavirus infection started spreading in March. Sanitisers of reputed companies are not available in the market till date due to the extended lockdown and several gaps in the supply chain.

Multiple reports of people drinking sanitisers due to the high alcohol content have also emerged across India. Last month, a 29-year-old research student died in Hoysala Nagar of Dharwad district in Karnataka after consuming a mixture of sanitizer and cough syrup as he was unable to get liquor.

Police personnel and health officials have repeatedly appealed to people not to consume sanitizers or syrups. But unable to get access to liquor during the nationwide lockdown, a number of people had taken to consuming all kinds of substances including hand sanitisers.