Govt blocks 40 websites of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice

The Centre on Sunday blocked 40 websites linked to pro-Khalistan gourp Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for ‘a campaign for registering supporters for its cause’.“Sikhs...

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 19:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sikh radical activist rising the pro Khalistan slogans on the 33rd anniversary of Operation Blue Star at Akal Takht sahib, Golden Temple, Amritsar, 2017. (HT File )

The Centre on Sunday blocked 40 websites linked to pro-Khalistan gourp Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for ‘a campaign for registering supporters for its cause’.

“Sikhs For Justice(SFJ), an unlawful organization under the UAPA, 1967, launched a campaign for registering supporters for its cause. On recommendations of MHA, MeitY, has issued orders under sec 69A of the I.T. Act, 2000, for blocking 40 websites of SFJ”, an home ministry order said.

 

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is the nodal authority for monitoring the cyber space in India.



Last year, the home ministry had banned the SFJ for its alleged anti-national activities, according to news agency PTI.

The SFJ pushed for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda.

(With inputs from PTI)

