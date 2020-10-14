Govt body says cow dung can curb radiation

Women carrying cow-dung cakes to be used as a fuel for cooking during the nationwide lockdown in Surat. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

The chief of a federal body on animal husbandry has unveiled a chip made of cow dung, claiming it reduces radiation from mobile handsets. Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria showcased the chip while launching “Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan”, a campaign to promote cow dung products.

“Cow dung is anti-radiation. If you bring this home and place it in (on) your phone, it (the phone) will become radiation-free,” Kathiria said, showcasing the product at a press conference on Monday.

The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog is a body under the ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, set up by the Narendra Modi government for “conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny”, according to its website. Kathiria said the chips are not certified by any scientific body but have been tested in laboratories. “You can test its effectiveness in any laboratory and even in colleges,” he said. Over 500 ‘gaushalas’, or cow shelters, are making these chips, he said.

Scientists say that rigorous scientific tests, including peer review, would be necessary to demonstrate qualities like radiation absorption capacity of cow-dung. “I don’t know anything about this, but any claim needs to pass rigourous scientific tests based on facts, whether it is a cow-dung chip or a corona vaccine,” said Samir Brahmachari, a biophysicist and former director-general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

The cow is revered by many Hindus, and some believe its by-products, such as urine, promotes health and well-being. Some uses of cow dung have been scientifically proven.