Govt can’t change farmers’ strong intentions: Rahul Gandhi hits back at Centre again

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the Centre for a second time in the day over the ongoing farmers’ agitation and said that raising a voice against injustice is not a crime. Referring to a report published by the Punjab Kesari about 10,000 farmers being booked by the police, Gandhi said that the Modi government cannot change the strong intentions of farmers with the help of fake first information reports (FIRs).

“Raising voice against injustice is a duty, not a crime. The Modi government cannot change the strong intentions of the farmers with the help of the police’s fake FIR. This fight will continue till the end of the anti-agricultural black laws. Jai Kisan was and will remain for us!” Gandhi’s tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.

The Congress leader had shared a photo on Twitter earlier in the day where a security personnel was seen aiming his baton at a farmer and said the slogan was ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrogance made the jawan or a soldier stand against the kisan or a farmer. The former Congress president has been a vocal critic of the three newly-introduced agricultural reforms and has hit out at the Prime Minister and the central government on several occasions.

On Friday, Gandhi had said that no government in the world could stop farmers fighting the battle of truth adding that the Modi government has to accept their demands and the black laws would have to be withdrawn.

The Congress, meanwhile, said that it would have been better if PM Modi talked to the farmers instead of getting “himself photographed in corporate offices.”

The ‘Dilli Chalo’ march which started on Wednesday has been seeing thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana moving towards the national capital to protest against the three farm reforms passed by Parliament in September. The demonstrations, which sought to be peaceful, turned violent several times with farmers trying to break barricades and police resorting to water cannons, tear gas shells to disperse them.

Even though the Delhi Police allowed the farmers to carry out peaceful demonstrations at the Samagam Ground in Burari, some of the farmers’ groups decided they would not go to the national capital and continue their agitation at the Singhu border. Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar assured farmers on Saturday the government was ready for talks on December 3.