Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Govt decides against holding all-party meet ahead of session

Govt decides against holding all-party meet ahead of session

The government is expected to face questions on the border standoff with China and the handling of the pandemic during the meeting.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 01:51 IST

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The government has decided not to hold an all-party meeting ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The government has decided not to hold an all-party meeting ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, people familiar with the matter.

Generally, an all-party meet is conferred before a session of Parliament to set targets. According to a person aware of the details, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of both Houses of Parliament is scheduled to meet on Sunday to take decisions on allocation of time for businesses that will be taken up during the monsoon session, which is scheduled to take place from September 14 To October 1.

According to a person familiar with the details, the BAC will be attended by representatives from all parties that have more than three members of Parliament (MPs) and all vice-chairpersons in addition to MPs who are part of the BAC. “Since there will be representatives from nearly all parties except those that have fewer than three MPs it will nearly be an all- party meeting,” said the person quoted above.

The government is expected to face questions on the border standoff with China and the handling of the pandemic during the meeting.



“The government will have to make a statement on the Chinese aggression and India’s response. The government has kept the opposition informed. PM Modi met all opposition leaders in June to inform them about the developments along the LAC and most of the parties barring the Congress supported the Indian government’s response,” said a Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) functionary on condition of anonymity.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SII told to seek fresh clearance for Covid-19 vaccine trials
Sep 13, 2020 01:24 IST
Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin
Sep 13, 2020 01:34 IST
Paneer thali to chicken biryani likely to be on menu this monsoon session
Sep 13, 2020 01:54 IST
HC to reduce physical benches in view of rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi
Sep 13, 2020 01:31 IST

latest news

Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin
Sep 13, 2020 01:34 IST
Ensure North-East Delhi riots probe was impartial, ex-Mumbai top cop tells Delhi Police chief
Sep 13, 2020 00:58 IST
Five godowns in Bhiwandi gutted
Sep 13, 2020 00:55 IST
Thane cops nab three bike thieves
Sep 13, 2020 00:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.