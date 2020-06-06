Govt destroying economy by refusing aid to poor: Rahul

Sections
Rahul Gandhi has also urged the government to make a monthly transfer Rs 7,500 to the poor and migrant workers for a period of six months.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Congress has argued that MSMEs contributed close to one third of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), accounted for almost 50% of exports and employed over 110 million people.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the government was “actively destroying” the country’s economy by “refusing to give cash support to the poor and small and medium enterprises” amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

“Government is actively destroying our economy by refusing to give cash support to people and MSMEs. This is Demon 2.0,” he tweeted, along with a news report on the impact of the pandemic on the economy and the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector.

The opposition party has been demanding immediate cash assistance of Rs 10,000 to the poor and an economic stimulus package for the MSME industry to tide over the crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Without appropriate support, over 6.3 crore MSME units stand on the verge of economic ruin, the opposition party has claimed.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, dismissed Gandhi’s charge.

“For the first time despite being forced to stay in the country for so long, Gandhi has not found time to keep himself abreast with the announcements made by the government, especially related to the MSME sector, the poor and the marginalised as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said.

