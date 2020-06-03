Sections
Home / India News / Foreign businessmen, engineers and healthcare professionals can get visas to enter India

Foreign businessmen, engineers and healthcare professionals can get visas to enter India

The categories of foreign nationals would have to obtain a fresh business visa or employment visa, as applicable, from the Indian Missions/ Posts abroad.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 16:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India has allowed entry of a select list of foreigners including businessmen to enter the country on fresh visas (File Photo )

The Home Ministry has allowed foreign businessmen, engineers and healthcare professionals to enter the country on the condition that they get their visas re-validated and fly into the country in chartered flights, a government statement on Wednesday said.

The home ministry order is seen as the first, cautious step to allow foreigners to enter the country, particularly in context of the government’s efforts to restart the economy.

The home ministry order covered four broad categories of foreigners who can enter the country in non-scheduled commercial flights or chartered flights.

The government, which had shut its doors to foreigners in March this year to minimise the spread of coronavirus cases, said foreign businessmen coming to India on re-validated business visas or fresh ones would be allowed into the country.



The other categories permitted to enter the country include healthcare professionals on invitation from a recognised and registered healthcare facility, technical specialists and engineers travelling for installation, repair and maintenance of foreign-origin machinery and specialists who need to travel on behalf of foreign business entities located in India.

The select group of foreign nationals would have to obtain a fresh business visa or employment visa, as applicable, from the Indian Missions/ Posts abroad.

Foreign nationals holding a valid long term multiple entry business visa [other than B-3 visa for sports] issued by the Indian Missions/ Posts abroad would have to get the Business visa re-validated from the Indian Mission/ Post concerned. Such foreign nationals would not be permitted to travel to India on the strength of any electronic visa obtained earlier.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pune MP meets state officials
Jun 03, 2020 16:44 IST
AFI confirms Khel Ratna recommendation for Neeraj Chopra
Jun 03, 2020 16:37 IST
MBBS fee hike: GMC doctors, AAP workers stage protest in Amritsar
Jun 03, 2020 16:35 IST
Cyclone Nisarga effect: 15 tree falling, 9 water logging incidents reported in Pune
Jun 03, 2020 16:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.