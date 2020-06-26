Govt gives salary hike of upto 170% to people working on building roads in border areas: Report

The highest increase has been given to people working in the Ladakh region. (Representative Photo/Bloomberg)

The government has decided to give a salary hike to personnel involved in building roads and infrastructure projects along India’s borders. The minimum wage for people working in these areas has been increased by 100 to 170 per cent, Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan reported.

The highest increase has been given to employees involved in building roads in the tense Ladakh sector, Hindustan reported.

The new salary structure came into force from June 1. The order has been issued by National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). The order says that the risk allowance of those working in the border areas with China, Pakistan and Bangladesh has been increased by 100 to 170 per cent.

After the new order, the salary of an outsourced non-technical staff like data entry operator working in Ladakh has increased from Rs 16,770 per month to Rs 41,440 per month. The same person gets a salary of Rs 28,000 in Delhi. The salary of an accountant too has been increased from Rs 25,700 to Rs 47,360 per month in the Ladakh area.

A civil engineering graduate who is working in the Ladakh area will now get a salary of Rs 60,000 from the earlier Rs 30,000 a month. The salary at manager level has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,12,800 per month, and a senior manager will now get Rs 1,23,600 a month instead of the earlier salary of Rs 55,000 per month, Hindustan reported.

Apart from the salary benefits, the contractual employees will also get a Rs 5 lakh health insurance and Rs 10 lakh accident insurance policy. They will also get other facilities like travelling allowance, dearness allowance, provident fund etc.

The employees working in difficult areas have been kept into three categories: The first category comprises of those working in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim and Uttarakhand. Those working in Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram and Nagaland are in second category. The people working in the Ladakh region have been kept in the third category - with teh highest risk.