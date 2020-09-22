‘Govt has given new definition to NDA’: Shashi Tharoor’s latest dig at Centre

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked the Centre on Tuesday, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has only one answer to questions raised in Parliament: No Data Available. He used the phrase to give a new definition to National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the BJP.

“No #data on migrant workers, no data on farmer suicides, wrong data on fiscal stimulus, dubious data on #Covid deaths, cloudy data on GDP growth - this Government gives a whole new meaning to the term #NDA!,” Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

Lawmakers returned to Parliament after a gap of over five months due to restrictions imposed across the country due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

But the resumption of the session has been marred by ruckus and protests over the government’s move to get two farm bills passed in Parliament. Eight lawmakers were suspended for the ruckus during the passage of the bills on Sunday.

These lawmakers have been sitting on protest since their suspension, and the Opposition parties have boycotted the session demanding that their suspension should be revoked.

The suspended Rajya Sabha parliamentarians spent the night on the lawns near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament premises. Many political experts said this was the first overnight protest in Parliament complex.

Tharoor and many other leaders such as National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan and Congress’ Ahmed Patel and Digvijaya Singh visited these MPs to express their support.

The Congress, whose three MPs are among those suspended, has vowed to launch nationwide protest against the bills. The party aims to gather two crore signatures.