Govt gone missing: Rahul targets Centre as India crosses 2 mn Covid-19 cases

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 07:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Centre over rising Covid-19 cases in the country. (PTI File Photo )

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again attacked the Centre as India became the third country in the world, after the US and Brazil, to report more two million cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

India is behind the United States, which is the worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic with nearly 5 million cases, and Brazil with more than 2.8 million cases.

20 lakh mark has been crossed, the Modi government has gone missing,” Gandhi tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, said.

He also added his tweet from July 17, a day the country had crossed the million mark.



 

India recorded the second million in three weeks since the country hit a million infections on July 16, with 42% of the new cases coming from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar, according to HT’s tally.

Experts have said that the next million cases may take just a little over two weeks if the Covid-19 cases in the country continue to grow at the same rate they have till now.

They said India’s focus of the battle against Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, now needs to shift to the hinterland and the peninsula, both high population density regions with, in the case of the former, significant rural populations and relatively inadequate health care systems.

On July 16, when the country touched a million cases, nearly 56% of all cases could be traced to the three regions that were the original hot spots of the disease in India – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. In the last three weeks, however, this trend has shifted. Delhi, which was responsible for nearly 12% cases in the first million, has reported less than 3% of the new cases in the second million.

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar, which together reported less than 19% of cases in the first million, reported nearly 42% of new cases since July 16.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the government relentlessly over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, he had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comment last week that “right decisions at the right time means India is better off than other countries”.

The former Congress president had posted an infographic from a news channel that listed 10 countries with the most cases in the 24 hour period with nearly 53,000 new cases in India.

