Govt has paved way for ‘Atmanirbhar Agriculture’: Rajnath Singh after farm bills’ passage

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the farm bills will provide for a self-reliant agricultural sector. (REUTERS)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday the passage of the “two landmark” agricultural bills in the Rajya Sabha has “cemented the strong foundation for ‘Atmanirbhar Agriculture’ as he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision and leadership.

Amid protests from the opposition, the Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

“With the passing of two landmark agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha today, India has cemented the strong foundation for ‘Atmanirbhar Agriculture’. This is the result of endless dedication and determination of the Govt under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi,” Singh tweeted.

“The passage of both the Bills in Parliament is indeed a landmark day for Indian Agriculture. I am thankful to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for his vision to unleash the true potential of India’s agriculture,” he added.

The defence minister also congratulated Tomar for “explaining all aspects of the Bills with clarity and conviction in both the Houses of Parliament.”

Opposition parties demanded that the farm bills be sent to select committees but the Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson did not agree to do so which led to a ruckus in the Lok Sabha following which the proceedings were adjourned till 9am on Monday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has maintained that the farm bills will increase the scope for farmers to earn more profits and expand the markets. The opposition still believes that the farm bills will hurt the minimum selling price (MSP) and procurement of food grain processes.