Sections
Home / India News / Domestic flight ops capacity raised to 45% from 33%, new routes on offer

Domestic flight ops capacity raised to 45% from 33%, new routes on offer

The civil aviation ministry has asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to prepare the new schedule with airlines with additional routes.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 21:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The government on Friday allowed domestic airlines to increase their flight operations to 45% capacity from the current 33%, on the day it announced that internal flight operations will remain suspended till July 15.

The civil aviation ministry has asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to prepare the new schedule with airlines with additional routes.

The domestic airlines resumed services on May 25 with limited operations and had said at the time that services will be scaled up in a gradual manner.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pak national held by BSF at Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch border
Jun 26, 2020 21:49 IST
‘Must stop practice of transgressions’: India draws red lines for China along LAC
Jun 26, 2020 21:51 IST
Inzamam slams PCB medical staff over handling of Covid-19 positive players
Jun 26, 2020 21:46 IST
With 542 Covid-19 cases West Bengal registers its highest single-day spike
Jun 26, 2020 21:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.