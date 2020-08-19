Sections
Home / India News / Govt jobs to be reserved for state residents: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Legal experts differed from the views of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Bar Council Shivendra Upadhyay said, “A complete ban for students of other states will be unconstitutional.”

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 03:26 IST

By Ranjan, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ANI File Photo )

Madhya Pradesh (MP) chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan state on Tuesday that only those who belong to MP would be eligible for state government jobs from now on.

“We have taken an important decision that the state government jobs will be only given to youngsters, who belong to MP. We are putting in place necessary legal provisions to this effect. MP’s resources are only for the state’s children,” the CM said, in a video clip released to the media.

The Congress government led by Kamal Nath, whom Chouhan replaced in March 2020, had announced to reserve 70% of the jobs in the industrial units for locals but no guideline was issued in this regard.

In a tweet, the CM said: “From today, the children of Madhya Pradesh will have the first right over the resources of Madhya Pradesh. All government jobs will be reserved only for the children of Madhya Pradesh. Our aim is to involve the local talents in the upliftment of the state”.



However, legal experts differed from the views of the chief minister. Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Bar Council Shivendra Upadhyay said, “A complete ban for students of other states will be unconstitutional. The state government can give some concession to the students who are from Madhya Pradesh but debarring students of other states is not legally possible.”

