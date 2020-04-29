Sections
Home / India News / Govt leverages MGNREGS to strengthen rural infrastructure

Govt leverages MGNREGS to strengthen rural infrastructure

Just two types of activities—construction (on individual land) and sanitation works—are earmarked for 69% of the total work under MGNREGS for this financial year, government data has shown.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 04:58 IST

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The construction activities on individual land are mostly for building houses for the poor under PMAY(G). (Bloomberg photo)

The sharp focus on creating individual assets in MGNREGS over the years has presented the government an opportunity to leverage the flagship job scheme in this pandemic when millions of migrant labourers are stuck at home.

Just two types of activities—construction (on individual land) and sanitation works—are earmarked for 69% of the total work under MGNREGS for this financial year, government data has shown.

“These activities”, according to a rural ministry official, “perfectly suits us to allot work to large number of workers and meet a demand surge as constructing a house or a toilet requires hardly one to three workers.”

The construction activities on individual land are mostly for building houses for the poor under PMAY(G). MGNREGS beneficiaries can work for up to 90 days to build a house and as a part of the Swachh Bharat programme, there is a boom in construction of toilets and waste management in rural India.



As per the latest data on work status for FY20-21, 50% of the work under MGNREGS is for construction of individual properties and 19% are sanitation-related. There is also heavy demand for water conservation and renovation of traditional water bodies. The Union rural development ministry wants to complete 4.8 million houses in this year.

Last week, union rural development and agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar met his state counterparts through a video conference to discuss how to scale up key flagship schemes such as MGNREGS, the rural housing scheme, rural roads programme and the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

Tomar told the states that the resources should be used to “strengthen rural infrastructure, create employment in rural areas and facilitate diversification of rural livelihoods.”

The government has already released around ₹36,000 Crore to the States/UTs in the current financial year, including ₹ 33,300 Crore under MGNREGS to quickly pay all dues and help states start new work in this financial year.

Former rural development secretary Jugal Kishore Mohapatra pointed out that the government needs to step up its activities to maximise the MGNREGS potentials. “There are 2.5 lakh gram panchayats in India. Work couldn’t have started in all GPs due to Covid restrictions and containment zones.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 12:02 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 12:03 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Amazon India now offers instant credit to users with Pay Later service
Apr 29, 2020 11:56 IST
Covid-19: Air India, Indian Navy on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf
Apr 29, 2020 11:55 IST
YouTube expands fact-check feature to US video searches during pandemic
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams
Apr 29, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.