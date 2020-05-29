Sections
Home / India News /

Govt lifts curbs on the export of paracetamol

The directorate general of foreign trade reviewed its March 3 order that restricted the export of the drug and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country.

Updated: May 29, 2020 10:16 IST

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times New Delhi

From present policy of restricted use it has been moved to free category under the revised policy. (Reuters file photo)

The central government on Thursday lifted restrictions on the export of paracetamol, a common medicine used to treat fever and body pain.

The directorate general of foreign trade, under ministry of commerce and industry, reviewed its March 3 order that restricted the export of the drug and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country.

“…government hereby makes following amendment…of the ITCHS export policy amending the notification dated 03.03.2020 related to export policy of paracetamol API. From present policy of restricted use it has been moved to free category under the revised policy,” read the directorate notification, which Hindustan Times has seen.

