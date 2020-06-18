Sections
India News / Govt lifts export ban on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine

Govt lifts export ban on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine

The government on March 25 had banned the export of the drug in the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:20 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

The government on Thursday lifted the export ban on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine with immediate effect. (Reuters file photo)

The government on Thursday lifted the export ban on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine with immediate effect.

“The export policy of Hydroxychloroquine API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and its formulations from prohibited to free with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DFFT) said in a notification.

