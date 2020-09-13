Govt lists steps on post-Covid-19 care treatment for individuals

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker in PPE kit walks past an empty room prepared for critical Covid- 19 patients at CWG COVID Care Centre, in New Delhi. (ANI)

The Union health ministry on Sunday issued guidelines for post-Covid-19 care for patients recovering from the deadly virus.

“A holistic approach is required for follow up care and well-being of all post-Covid recovering patients,” the ministry said in an advisory as it asked the patients to continue with Covid-19 appropriate behavior like wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance.

Here is the post-Covid care protocol suggested for an individual by the health ministry:

Drink adequate amount of warm water (if not contra-indicated).

Take immunity promoting AYUSH medicine like XXX. These need to be prescribed by a qualified practitioner of AYUSH.

If health permits, regular household work can be done. Professional work to be resumed in graded manner.

Daily practice of yogasana, pranayama and meditation, as much as health permits or as prescribed.

Breathing exercises as prescribed by treating physician.

Daily morning or evening walk at a comfortable pace as tolerated.

Balanced nutritious diet, preferably easy to digest freshly cooked soft diet.

Have adequate sleep and rest.

Avoid smoking and consumption of alcohol.

Take regular medications as advised for Covid and also for managing co-morbidities, if any. Doctor to be always informed about all medicines that the individual is taking (allopathic/AYUSH) so as to avoid prescription interaction.

Self-health monitoring at home - temperature, blood pressure, blood sugar (especially, if diabetic), pulse oximetry etc (if medically advised).

If there is persistent dry cough/sore throat, do saline gargles and take steam inhalation. The addition of herbs/spices for gargling/steam inhalation. Cough medications, should be taken on advice of medical doctor or qualified practitioner of Ayush.

Look for early warning signs like high grade fever, breathlessness, Sp02 < 95%, unexplained chest pain, new onset of confusion, focal weakness.