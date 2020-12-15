Govt mulls reprinting of books by Subhash Chandra Bose on 125th anniversary celebrations

Sections
The proposals were put forth during a meeting chaired by Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on the preparations for the event, according to a statement by the Culture Ministry.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 22:25 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni, New Delhi

Subhash Chandra Bose (File photo)

The government is considering reprinting some of the books written by Subhash Chandra Bose and starting fellowships for students to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary celebrations which would begin from January 23.

It is also planning to invite veterans of INA to lead the Republic Day parade.

It is also planning to invite veterans of INA to lead the Republic Day parade.

“Some of the suggestions made by the participants included reprinting of some of the books written by Netaji as well as INA members, short lectures in schools and colleges, promoting Netaji as a youth icon and champion of gender equality,” it said.



The meeting was attended by Bose’s family members, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose INA Trust, educationists, historians, and representatives of various organisations associated with him.

Addressing the participants, the culture minister said that the celebrations to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Bose will start from January 23, 2021.

Patel said a large array of historical documents, clippings, photos, videos, memorabilia and other material is available with the families of Bose as well as those of INA members which should be brought together at one place for display and dissemination.

He also said that a museum on Bose is proposed to be set up in Kolkata as a part of commemorations and that the current museum at Red Fort in New Delhi is also proposed to be expanded.

He urged that a calendar of important dates associated with Bose and INA be drawn up for celebrations.

He welcomed the suggestion that the commemorations should travel beyond Indian shores through our embassies and Indian High Commissions.

